  • November 11, 2019
  • Last Update November 10, 2019 5:35 pm
  • Alberta, Canada

Celebrate the Annual Accessible Driver Appreciation Week

Gateway Gazette ContributorBy Gateway Gazette Contributor 8 hours ago
Voice of Albertans with Disabilities (VAD) and Calgary Ability Network (CAN) will show their appreciation for accessibility drivers and dispatchers during the Annual Accessible Driver Appreciation Week of November 10-16, 2019. The appreciation, which will be held across Alberta is to celebrate the people who drive and schedule accessible transportation and let them know that they are appreciated.

It is through the daily work of Accessible Drivers and Dispatchers that many people are able to live, work and play in our communities on a daily basis.  This event will thank drivers and dispatchers for their welcoming manner, professional driving skills, and the organization of complicated scheduling demands.

The work of accessible drivers and dispatchers is essential to support the full participation of persons with disabilities in society.

Accessible Driver Appreciation Week is a great opportunity for individuals with lived experience to show our community what an indispensable and necessary service these individuals provide.

For more information about Voice of Albertans with Disabilities visit www.vadsociety.ca.

